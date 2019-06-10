The Department of Homeland Security acting secretary announced a new acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today.

Effective today, Kenneth T. Cuccinelli will lead an agency of 19,000 employees and contractors.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at this critical time and serve alongside this agency’s dedicated workforce,” said Acting Director Cuccinelli.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services includes responsibilities such as the immigration system and securing the homeland.

In 2018, USCIS received more than 8.7 million requests for immigration benefits.

Cuccinelli previously served as Virginia’s attorney general from 2010 to 2014, served in the Virginia Senate from 2002 to 2010 and has practiced law for nearly 25 years.