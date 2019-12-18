New Belgium Brewing workers back sale to Kirin subsidiary

FILE – In this April 13, 2008, file photo, a bottle of Fat Tire Amber Ale, made by New Belgium Brewing Co., sits on the bar in the club level of the Pepsi Center in Denver. Employees approved the sale of one of the largest U.S. craft breweries to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Kirin in a vote that ended Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, clearing the way for the sale to close by the end of the year. New Belgium Brewing Co. declined to release the number of employees who voted in favor of the sale to Lion Little World Beverages of Australia or a breakdown of how they voted, the Coloradoan reported. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Employees of one the United States’ largest craft breweries have approved its sale to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Kirin.

The Coloradoan newspaper reports that the vote by workers at New Belgium Brewing Co. ended Tuesday and clears the way for the sale to close by the end of the year.

New Belgium has breweries in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina.

The company declined to provide a breakdown on the vote on the sale to Lion Little World Beverages of Australia. It doesn’t expect any changes for employees because of the sale, which will provide them with retirement money.