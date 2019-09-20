New England Patriots release Antonio Brown

A little after 4:00 p.m. today, a New England Patriots spokesperson announced that the team is releasing Antonio Brown.
The release of the wide receiver from the team comes after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct, according to the Associated Press.
Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.
The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.
