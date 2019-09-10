NRA sues American city over terrorist declaration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (AP) – The National Rifle Association sued San Francisco on Monday over the city’s recent declaration that the gun-rights lobby is a “domestic terrorist organization.”
The lawsuit accuses city officials of violating the gun lobby’s free speech rights for political reasons and says the city is seeking to blacklist anyone associated with the NRA.
Last week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution calling the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization,” contending the NRA spreads propaganda that seeks to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.
San Francisco’s resolution follows some recent high-profile shootings, including one in Gilroy, California, about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco, where a gunman entered a festival with an AK-style long gun, killing three people and injuring 17 before killing himself.