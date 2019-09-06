Officers seize 1,700 pounds of drugs over Labor Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO, CA. (WLNS) – Border patrol officers at two ports of entry in Southern California seized 1,700 pounds of drugs and captured 22 fugitives over Labor Day Weekend.
From Friday, August 30th through Monday, September 2nd U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 1,266 pounds of methamphetamine, 291 pounds of cocaine, 93 pounds of heroin, 34 pounds of fentanyl and 16 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are valued at over $9.9 million.
Packages of drugs were hidden in various parts of vehicles including the floor, spare tire, rocker panels, gas tank and quarter panels.
During the same time period, 22 fugitives were arrested for various charges that included aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, larceny and sex offense.
