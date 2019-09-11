LOS ANGELES, CA. (WLNS) – Border Protection officers at Los Angeles International Airport seized 28 counterfeit National Basketball Association championship rings.
The rings were found inside of a wooden box, with the apparent intent to be sold as a collection.
Officials confirmed confirmed they were in violation of the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Air Jordan and NBA trophy design protected trademarks.
“Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history”, said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.
Legitimate NBA championship ring prices range between $10,000 and $40,000 and in some cases over $200,000. The seized rings could have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $560,000.
In 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 33,810 shipments that violated intellectual property rights worth nearly $1.4 billion. Watches and jewelry representing 44 percent of the total. Apparel and accessories represent 18 percent of all 2018 seizures.
Officers seize $560,000 worth of Fake NBA Championship Rings
LOS ANGELES, CA. (WLNS) – Border Protection officers at Los Angeles International Airport seized 28 counterfeit National Basketball Association championship rings.