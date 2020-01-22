Officials reveal cause of death for Rapper Juice WRLD

LONDON (WLNS) - Two types of Excedrin will be temporarily discontinued, according to the company that makes them.

GlaxoSmithKline says it has temporarily suspended production and distribution of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine products.

"We discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs," it said in a statement to CNN.

The London-based pharmaceutical company does not believe that the product poses a safety risk to consumers but has voluntarily implemented the measure as a precaution, it said.

The company expects the issue to be short-term and to resume production soon.