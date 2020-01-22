Live Now
Trump impeachment continues after 12+ hours of debate

Officials reveal cause of death for Rapper Juice WRLD

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Video contains explicit language and drug use, viewer discretion advised

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) – Officials revealed the cause of death for rapper Juice WRLD this afternoon.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found the 21-year-old died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

The rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport in early December. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan