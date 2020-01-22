Officials reveal cause of death for Rapper Juice WRLD

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) – Officials revealed the cause of death for rapper Juice WRLD this afternoon.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found the 21-year-old died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.
The rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport in early December. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.
