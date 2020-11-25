Officials urge people to stay home as covid-19 cases surge

A medical worker wearing protective gear enters the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Russia’s health care system has been under severe strain in recent weeks, as a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic has swept the country. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

New York, NY (WLNS)–On Tuesday more than 172,000 new covid-19 cases were reported across the United States, and there were more than 2,100 deaths. That’s why officials are pleading with people to stay home this Thanksgiving.

Officials in Chicago say positivity rates in the city are dangerously high. One hospital in Topeka, Kansas has had to turn a waiting area into hospital rooms for those without covid, because the emergency room is full. Doctors say its only going to get worse.

But there is some good news. The head of operation warp speed tells CBS news the first wave of vaccinations could begin as early as next month for those at high risk. As for the general population, vaccines should be available in May.

In New York City, the mayor said he will announce plans next week to re-open the public schools. The city shut down schools abruptly last week because of rising cases across the city, even though the infection rate with in the schools remained low