Officials: Watch out for this Social Security robocall scam

The Federal Trade Commission wants to assure the community that the Social Security Administration is not trying to take your benefits.



The reminder is courtesy of an imposter robocall which says your benefits will end, but is actually a scam.

An imposter robocall from the Social Security Administration

The Federal Trade Commission says if you get a call like this, do not press 1. Instead, just hang up and remember your Social Security number is not about to be suspended, the real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits and the real Social Security Administration will never tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on a gift card.



The Social Security Administration scam is the number one scam reported to the FTC right now. People filed nearly 73,000 reports about Social Security imposters in the first six months of 2019, with reported losses of $17 million.



You’re not alone in getting these calls, but remember to tell your family, friends and neighbors about this scam so they can hang up and not be a victim.