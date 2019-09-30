Over $812M awarded for 65 miles of border fence in Texas

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Officials awarded three contracts to construct about 65 miles of new border wall system in Texas.
Border Patrol continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 13767 to plan, design, and construct a physical wall on the southern border.
Southern Border Constructors will construct about 21 miles of new border wall system for up to $257,808,800. Southern Border Constructors also received another contract the same day to construct up to another 22 miles of new border wall for up to $258,085,400. Gibraltar-Caddell Joint Venture received a contract for up to $296,709,805 to construct about 22 miles of new border wall.
These projects are not part of the National Emergency Declaration or Department of Defense funding, according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2020, based on real estate availability and will take place in locations where no barriers currently exist.
