Over a million vinyl albums sold last week in the U.S.

Two snack products are being voluntarily recalled for possibly being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

FiveStar Gourmet Foods is recalling two items from MiniMeal2Go, the Protein Pack and Avocado Toast.

The MiniMeal2Go products were distributed at Meijer supermarkets in Michigan as well as Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Both MiniMeal2Go products come in a 6/8.25-ounce and 6/6.75-ounce clear plastic package.

Consumers with questions may contact FiveStar Gourmet Foods at (877) 546 - 8763.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.