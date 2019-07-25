Party lines define Michigan lawmakers’ Mueller reaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From the beginning of the investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections up to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony, opinions on who was behind the interference and who did and did not know about it have fallen largely along party lines.

So it’s no surprise that Republican and Democrats from Michigan saw Wednesday’s proceedings very differently.

“I don’t think they’re hearing anything today that they haven’t heard already,” U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, said. “From the short period of time I’ve had to look at any of the hearing today, it seems that Mr. Mueller isn’t giving them anything more than he already gave in the report. The Democrats certainly have to seem very concerned that it’s not proven to be something that brings us a smoking gun or something that was missed.”

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from the southeast side of the state, says more investigation is warranted.

“It’s clear that the Russia interfered in our election and they did it in a very robust in an attempt to help President (Donald) Trump. It’s also clear Mr. Mueller said that this report did not exonerate the president, did not clear the president of any wrongdoing,” he said, “and so given that, Congress has a fundamental duty as outlined the Constitution to provide oversight of the executive.”

The debate about the Mueller report and subsequent and ongoing investigations seem destined to remain a partisan issue as we head into the 200 election cycle, an election that may be unlike any we’ve seen.