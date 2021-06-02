Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, about legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol Complex. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

She told House Democrats on Tuesday that having President Joe Biden appoint a panel is unworkable even after the Senate blocked an independent probe last week.

That’s according to a person on the private Democratic caucus call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Pelosi laid out other options after most Senate Republicans voted to oppose legislation to create an independent panel to investigate the Capitol siege.

With the commission stalled for now, Pelosi said House committees could take the lead in investigating.