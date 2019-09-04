Pentagon will ‘defer’ 127 projects to raise $3.6 billion for the border

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Secretary of Defense approved $3.6 billion in funding to build 175 miles of wall along the border.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the funding which will be taken from 127 military construction projects to build the wall along the Mexican border.
Pentagon officials would not say which projects will be affected, but said details will be available Wednesday after members of Congress are notified.
They did say half the money will come from military projects in the U.S. and the rest will come from projects in other countries.
Esper’s decision fuels what has been a persistent controversy between the Trump administration and Congress over immigration policies and the funding of the border wall.
Elaine McCusker, the Pentagon comptroller, said the now-unfunded projects are not being canceled. Instead, the Pentagon is saying the military projects are being “deferred.”
The Defense Department, however, has no guarantee from Congress that any of the money will be replaced.
Army Lt. Gen. Andrew W. Poppas, director of operations for the Joint Staff, told reporters that shoring up the wall could eventually lead to a reduction in the number of troops who are deployed along the border. About 3,000 active-duty troops and 2,000 members of the National Guard are being used along the border to support Homeland Security and border patrol efforts. About 1,200 of the active-duty troops are conducting surveillance in mobile truck units.
Pappas and other officials couldn’t say how soon or by how many the troop numbers could go down. Pentagon spokesman Jonanthan Hoffman said the troops would remain at the border for as long as they are needed. It could depend in part on the number of attempted border crossings by migrants and other issues.
The ACLU said Tuesday that it would seek a court order to block spending the military money. It sued earlier over the use of Defense Department counterdrug money. The Supreme Court lifted the spending freeze on that money in July which allowed the first Pentagon-funded wall project to break ground last month in Arizona.
Pentagon will ‘defer’ 127 projects to raise $3.6 billion for the border
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Secretary of Defense approved $3.6 billion in funding to build 175 miles of wall along the border.