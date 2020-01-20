PHOTOS: Dolly Parton turns 74

A Siberian husky who was surrendered to a New Jersey shelter after breeders decided she couldn't be sold because she was too "weird" looking, was adopted.

Jubilee, a 4-year-old female pup, has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she's always surprised.

A breeder gave her to Husky House in 2018 and despite the congenital issue with her eyelids, Jubilee doesn't suffer from any other health issues, according to a report from CNN.

After two years of struggling to find a loving family to care for her, Husky House took to Facebook on Tuesday and the doggy adoption plea went viral.

More than 150 people applied to adopt Jubilee, a Husky House representative told CNN.

Husky House announced on Saturday that Jubilee has found her "forever home" with a family that had previously adopted a dog from them.