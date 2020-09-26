Picture of all-female fire crew goes viral

Palm Beach Gardens, FLORIDA (WLNS) — In Florida, a picture of a fire crew made up of all women is making history and inspiring others.

MAdeline Montgomery from our CBS affiliate, WPEC, has the story.

When a fire truck and ambulance leave the station, it’s not usually an all female crew.

But that’s what happened last Friday at Station 65 in Palm Beach Gardens.

Krystyna Tesia Krakowski is a rescue lieutenant in Palm Beach Gardens.

“That was captain, driver, engineer, firefighter, rescue lieutenant and paramedic,”she said.

That’s the first time in 57 years for a Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

“I am completely humbled. I think we all are. It’s empowering. We’re all about woman empowerment. It’s exciting. It’s sad that that’s not the norm but it’s becoming the norm,” Lt. Krakowski said.

Today it’s back to an almost-all-male crew minus Krakowski, who is one of the ladies that was on the all-girl shift last week.

“Here, I’ve been doing this for 17 years. And down in Broward I did this for a year and a half,” Lt. Krakowski said.

Krakowski is a single mom who got into fire rescue to bring her children stability.

She has a message for her daughter and other young women.

“Don’t give up. You know? Be fierce. Don’t let anyone scare you from what you want to do,” Lt. Krakowski said.

That’s why the Station 65 Girls team made sure to capture this moment on camera.

“We were like, ‘This is a great idea.’ I invited my daughter to take the picture because we didn’t want a guy to do it,” Lt. Krakowski said.

Their post has been shared more than 3,000 times and liked almost 2,000 times. Lt. Krakowski has clearly already inspired one young lady: her daughter.

“She’s almost done with her bachelors, she wants to be a doctor. She’s very driven. I think she sees the ‘don’t quit.”

That’s a message she wants all women to hear.