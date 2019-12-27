Planning to visit a National Park in 2020? You can get in for free on these days

YouTube: SleepingBearDunesNPS

The National Park Service will waive entrance fees at 110 park sites on five days in 2020. Ordinarily, those parks would charge entrance fees of $5 to $35.



In Michigan fee free entrance includes Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Isle Royale National Park.



Sleeping Bear Dunes charges between $15 and $45 depending on per person or annual passes while Isle Royale charges between $7 and $60.



The nationally designated fee free dates for 2020 are:



Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 20th



First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, April 18th



National Park Service Birthday on Tuesday, August 25th



National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 26th



Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11th



From November 1st through April 15 every year, Isle Royale and its surrounding islands are closed to all visitors. That means Isle Royale on has three fee free days on April 18th, August 25th and September 26th.



“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity and heritage,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”



The other 309 national park sites do not charge entrance fees.



The National Park Service was founded in 1916 and manages 419 sites spread out over all 50 states.