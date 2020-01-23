Police: 6 people shot, 1 dead in downtown Seattle

Police work the scene of a shooting on Third Avenue and Pine Street, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Seattle. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Six people have been shot in downtown Seattle and one of those people has died, authorities said.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims.

Police Chief Carmen Best said what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him.

