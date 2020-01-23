Police: 6 people shot, 1 dead in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Six people have been shot in downtown Seattle and one of those people has died, authorities said.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims.
Police Chief Carmen Best said what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him.
