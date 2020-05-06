Police: Pennsylvania man arrested for waving gun and disrupting salute to first responders

BALTIMORE, MD. (WLNS) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering from an infection but still plans to take part in an oral argument teleconference tomorrow.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.

She is resting comfortably and expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two, according to a press release from the U.S. Supreme Court.