Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in 2019

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — For the second year in a row, the Gallup poll found Michelle Obama to be the “most admirable woman” in America.

Gallup conducts a survey each year asking the open-ended questions: “What woman that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most? And who is your second choice?”

Michelle Obama was the only woman in double digits this year, polling at 10%, five percent less than in 2018. Current First Lady Melania Trump finished second this year, mentioned by 5% of polled individuals.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for 2019’s most admired man, mentioned by 18% of U.S. adults.