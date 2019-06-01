President Trump announcing Second Term Presidential Run

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ORLANDO, FL (WLNS) - In a tweet just before 5:00 PM today, President Trump says he will officially announce his run for a second term as president.

The official announcement will take place on June 18th in Orlando, Florida.

First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are slated to join the president at the rally.

The "Historic Rally" will take place at the 20,000 seat Amway Center.

Anyone interested in attending can register for two tickets per mobile number per event. The tickets are subject to a first come, first serve basis.