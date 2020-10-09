President Trump to start campaigning despite COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — With less than a month left until election day, President Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail.

But he has yet to reveal whether he’s had a negative COVID test since being hospitalized with the virus a week ago.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stopped in another battleground state in the southwest today.

President Trump lashed out on the Rush Limbaugh show — over reports a justice department-led review of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election.

“It’s a disgrace …it’s an embarrassment…this is what i mean with the republicans they don’t play the tough game,” President Trump said on the Rush Limbaugh Show.

The president is planning to resume in-person campaign rallies as soon as Saturday night after his doctor sent a memo saying he could safely do so.

That’s less than a week after he was discharged from hospital.

“I was not in great shape and we have a medicine that, that healed me,” President Donald Trump said on the show.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Nevada with multiple stops in Las Vegas.

“If we show up, we win,” Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.