Presidential candidate to visit Michigan on Midwest ‘blue wall’ tour

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar will visit Michigan on a tour of Midwest states won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

The Minnesota senator announced she will tour Nicholson Terminal and Dock Company, according to our media partners at MLive.



The 91-year-old shipping business is along the Detroit River. The Thursday stop will be Klobuchar’s fifth visit to Michigan this year.

Klobuchar’s kept a focus on appealing to voters in Midwest battleground states, calling herself “daughter of the heartland” on the campaign trail.

The “blue wall tour” hits states formerly considered to be reliably Democratic. Trump’s victory in Michigan, the first time a Republican presidential candidate took the state since 1988, is credited as a major factor in his ascension to the White House.

Michigan officials applauded her plan invest $1 trillion in infrastructure projects across the country during her May campaign stop in Detroit. It’s her top budget priority for the first year, if elected.

To pay for it, Klobuchar proposes making reforms to the corporate tax structure, including adjusting the corporate tax rate to 25%.

After visiting Michigan Thursday, she is scheduled to visit Milwaukee, Wisconsin.