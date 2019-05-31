R. Kelly facing 11 new sex-related charges

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious against him.

Charges included multiple counts of criminal sexual assault including by force and sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.

Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women years ago, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

Among other things, prosecutors allege that Kelly used force or threatened to do so to pressure the accuser into sex or to perform oral sex on him.

She was underage at the time, extending the statute of limitations for bringing charges to 20 years from her 18th birthday, they wrote.