Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean lead Coachella 2020 lineup

INDIO, Cali (WLNS) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday, January 2nd.
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean leading the bill of the two weekends April 10th-12th and April 17th-19th.
Weekend 1 is sold out, but Weekend 2 Presale Registration begins Monday, January 6th at 12pm PT.
