Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean lead Coachella 2020 lineup

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (WLNS) - A man was arrested in Oklahoma after carjacking a truck from outside an adult store in Missouri with a man and his pet goat inside, police say.

Two men stopped at an adult video store in Carthage early Wednesday, police said, according to KOTV. The driver of the pickup truck went inside the store while the passenger and his pet goat remained in the truck, according to the Kansas City Star.

Police say Brandon Kirby, 40, jumped into the truck and took off, allegedly taking meth as he drove the passenger through parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, occasionally pistol-whipping him, KTUL reported.

The victim told police Kirby eventually let him and the goat go, dropping them off on the side of the road in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, KOKI reported. He called 911 then reported the truck missing to OnStar, according to the outlet.

OnStar representatives were able to slow the car’s speed to 15 mph, KOKI reported. After a low-speed chase, police brought it to an end with “stop sticks,” according to the outlet.

Police say Kirby jumped out of the car and ran off, dropping a mask and a gun before a deputy found him hiding in tall grass near Highway 412, KOTV reported.

Kirby was arrested and charged with kidnapping, pointing firearms and felony possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

Kirby was also wanted on a burglary charge out of Osage County and has a number of felony convictions including assault and burglary, KTUL reported.