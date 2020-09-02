RARE Act aims to eliminate mineral dependency on China

WASHINGTON — A proposed piece of legislation looks to make the United States more independent with the production of essential minerals.

On Wednesday, Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Lance Gooden (TX-05) introduced the Reclaiming American Rare Earths (RARE) Act to congress.

According to the congressmen, the act will end America’s dependency on China for earth minerals by establishing tax incentives for the domestic production of these minerals.

The U.S. Department of the Interior defines 35 earth minerals as “critical to U.S. National Security and the Economy.”

China is a leading supplier of 22 of these 35 minerals.

The United States is dependent on other nations for more than 50 percent of 31 of these 35 minerals, including 100 percent dependent on 14 of them.

“Ending our dependence on China starts today,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “The RARE Act will allow the United States to develop a reliable domestic supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements and eliminate this pressure point that could have lasting impacts on our national security and most importantly, our way of life.”

The Department of the Interior defines these 35 earth minerals as critical: