Ready Pac Foods. Inc. recalls ready to eat salad products containing meat and poultry

JACKSON, GA. (WLNS) — On Thursday, Sept. 23, Ready Pac Foods in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, recalled approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry.

The products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc.

The RTE salads where recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Those eating the product, with an allergy that was not listed, could have serious consequences.

The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.

The issue was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was misbranded and might contain caesar dressing with anchovies.

The packaged up RTE salads have been sold since Aug. 27, 2021. Production ended on Sept. 19, 2021.

The products that may be recalled might have the following numbers “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of any allergic reactions from individuals eating the salads yet. Those who are concerned that they ate the product and it could cause them harm are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that people have bought the salad and put them in their refrigerators unaware of this issue.

If you have bought this product and have yet to consume it, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Specialist, Ready Pac Foods, Inc at (800)-800-7822 or email at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

