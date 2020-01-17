Recording Academy President out following “misconduct” allegations just over a week before Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA (WLNS) – The Recording Academy president and CEO has been placed on administrative leave just over a week before the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The action against Deborah Dugan comes after “serious concerns” were brought to the board of trustees’ attention, according to Billboard.
“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy™ Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” a statement provided to Billboard reads. “The Board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.
Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim President and CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, January 26th.
