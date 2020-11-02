Remembering a tragic part of voting history

New York, NY (WLNS)–Today marks 100 years since a massacre on election night in Ocoee, Florida,

where an entire black community was terrorized after a black man attempted to vote.

A new exhibit in central Florida pieces together the horrific story of the “Ocoee massacre”, which has been largely untold for a century.

Sha’ron Cooley-McWhite’s uncle Julius “July” Perry was captured by an armed, white mob and eventually lynched the night of the 1920 election after his friend tried to vote.

Pam Schwartz is the curator at orange county regional history center. She says many records are missing, but research shows homes were burned to the ground, many people injured, and at least four black people, and possibly many more, were murdered. Historians say the survivors fled Ocoee, and their land taken and sold. Today it’s worth more than 9 million dollars.

This letter, signed by the Ku Klux Klan before the 1920 election threatened white organizers who attempted to help black voters. For generations, blacks in the south faced obstacles at the polls.

This summer Florida officially renamed a stretch of a nearby highway in honor of Perry. Cooley-McWhite says she’s thankful her uncle’s legacy is finally being acknowledged.