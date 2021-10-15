Republicans: IL Democrats’ proposed congressional maps ‘a complete joke’

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The current congressional representative covering where you live could change if a new legislative map released Friday is approved.

Illinois will only have 17 districts beginning after next year’s election due to population loss in the 2020 census. The map proposed by Illinois Democrats showed this area would mostly be covered by the 15th, 16th, and 17th districts.

Two Republicans, U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Mary Miller (IL-15) would both be in the same 16th district. The cities of Peoria, Bloomington, and Normal would all be in the new 17th district, meaning if he is reelected, LaHood would no longer serve those areas.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) would be in the same district as Democratic Congresswoman Marie Newman (IL-3). U.S. Rep Rodney Davis (IL-13) would also be in a different-looking district than what he currently covers.

The proposed congressional maps can be viewed below:

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet in Springfield to pass the new maps before the end of the month.

Davis issued the following statement after the release of the draft proposal for the new congressional maps.

As expected, our lying governor teamed up with state Democrats to draw a shameful, partisan gerrymander in a desperate attempt to keep Nancy Pelosi in power. This proposed map, along with this entire redistricting process, is a complete joke. It’s clear Gov. Pritzker and the Democrats will stoop to any low if it means they can keep their corrupt system going. RODNEY dAVIS, U.S. Rep. (IL-13)

He was not the only politician with a reaction to the maps. LaHood also expressed his thoughts in a statement.

“When I served in the Illinois State Senate, I was proud to support a Fair Maps redistricting process because Illinoisans have made it clear that they are tired of politicians picking their voters,” LaHood said. “Illinois Democrats and Gov. Pritzker have shown with their proposed map that they care more about doing the bidding of Nancy Pelosi than giving Illinois voters fair representation in Washington. The proposed maps are a slap in the face to good governance everywhere. Illinois voters deserve much better than this non-transparent, corrupt process.”

Kinzinger also released a statement sharing his concerns with the proposed maps.