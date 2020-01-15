Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils class of 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLNS) – Whether you want to just dance with somebody, listen to the music or are hypnotized, it’s a big day for music fans.
The Rock Hall Class of 2020 was unveiled Wednesday morning and includes Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.
This year’s Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.
The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 2nd.
Tickets go on sale to Rock Hall members on February 25th and to the public on February 27th at 10 a.m.
