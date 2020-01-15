Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils class of 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi will name the prosecutors, the House will vote and a procession will carry the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial expected to begin next week.

The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump don’t move to the Senate by themselves.

They are escorted by specific political stars along a tightly choreographed path from the House through the Capitol rotunda to the Senate for trial.

Under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House voted Dec. 18 to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his conduct toward Ukraine. Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The others are Clinton and, in 1868, Andrew Johnson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him.

Pelosi delayed the transmission of the articles to the Senate, holding out for more specific terms of the trial.

First, Pelosi names the House prosecutors who will make the case to senators that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden, and then obstructing Congress’ search for what happened.

Gaming out the “managers” has been a hot avocation in the Capitol for months, and Pelosi has held the details close. But judging from the Clinton trial, the exposure is likely to boost the profiles of whomever she picks. Likely choices include the two chairmen who led the impeachment hearings, Intelligence’s Adam Schiff and Judiciary’s Jerrold Nadler.

Around lunchtime, she’ll speak on the floor and the House will vote to transmit the articles.

Later Wednesday, the whole prosecution team will line up behind House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who will be holding the articles in folders. The procession will walk, two by two, through National Statuary Hall, past Pelosi’s office, across the Rotunda and to the doors of the Senate.

Johnson then hands the articles to Secretary of the Senate Julie E. Adams.

The managers will return to the House until the Senate admits them.

Arguments in Trump’s trial begin next Tuesday, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump has said he wants a full trial with witnesses while also suggesting he’d favor a dismissal.