Russian school shooting in Kazan kills 7 students, 1 teacher

Ambulances and police cars and a truck are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russian media report that several people have been killed and wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin)

MOSCOW (AP) – A gunman attacked a school in the Russian city of Kazan and Russian officials say eight people have been killed – seven students and a teacher.

They also say 21 others have been hospitalized with wounds.

Tatarstan Gov. Rustam Minnikhanov said four boys and three girls, all eighth graders, died in the shooting.

Russian media said some students were able to escape the building during the attack, while others were trapped inside.

The governor said the shooter was 19, has been arrested and a firearm was registered in his name.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.