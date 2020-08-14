Schools struggling to stay open due to increases in COVID-19

Across the country, new reports show that more than 167,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

And as more schools prepare to re-open, some have already had to shut back down due to outbreaks among students and staff.

Here for you now with what’s ahead is Laura Podesta.

“You’re going to have teachers that are very anxious,” Dr. Anthony Fauci / Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said if local officials want a return to classrooms, they need to take action to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“You want to open your schools, get out of the red. Close the bars. Wear your masks,” Dr. Fauci said.

Where schools have already re-opened, there are several instances of new infections.

Hundreds of students and staff from at least nine districts in seven states are in quarantine due to positive cases.

“There’s no playbook on this,” Jennifer DeShazo, Director of Public Information, Martin County School District said.

That includes in Martin County, Florida, where 14 students are quarantined after a classmate showed possible symptoms.

“When you send students to school and open schools in the middle of a pandemic there’s always a chance that something could happen,” DeShazo said.

North of Atlanta, Georgia, more than 300 students and staff at Woodstock High School are quarantined.

“We knew it was going to happen, it was just a question of when,” a parent in Woodstock, Georgia said.

The school is switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

“It’s unfortunate for the kids,” Chrissy Caracalas a parent in Woodstock, Georgia said.

In nearby Paulding County, a high school that went viral for its crowded hallways is re-opening on Monday after its own outbreak. Only half of the students will come in each day.

Teachers in Dallas, Texas, protested against allowing students into the classroom when school starts next month.

“Once a student or a class is infected, they are going to take it back home,” Tonya Hernandez, teacher in Dallas said.

Teachers there want to delay in-person learning for at least eight weeks.