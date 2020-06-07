Senate introduces bipartisan bill to help farmers, forestry, and reduce air pollution

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WLNS) - Border Patrol in Louisville intercepted an ancient amber glass bottle shipped from the United Kingdom to Colorado.

A subject matter expert found the antique bottle was from Iran and made somewhere between the 11th and early 13th centuries.

The shipment was seized for Office of Foreign Asset Control Violations which prohibit importing goods or services from Iran.

“Indiscriminate vendors are often willing to overlook international safeguards that preserve the importance of keeping antiquities within their rightful community," said Assistant Area Port Director Eugene Matho. "Our officers are trained to recognize antiquities and ensure their safety and sanctity from illicit traders. CBP is proud to return this artifact and help restore the Iranian cultural heritage.”

Generally, merchandise from Cuba, Iran, Burma (Myanmar), or most of Sudan is not allowed. Any merchandise from these countries requires a specific license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.