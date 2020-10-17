Senate to vote to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking content close to November election

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey next week to testify on allegations the company is stifling conservative viewpoints.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is leading the fight. He says Twitter blocked him from sharing a New York Post article about Hunter Biden.

“I hit send and immediately it came up blocked,” Cruz said.

The article alleged Hunter Biden introduced his dad, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, to Ukrainian officials. But Cruz says no one could share it on social media.

“Suddenly Jack Dorsey and a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires are deciding that no criticism, no allegations, no evidence of corruption concerning Joe Biden is permissible,” Cruz said. “That is blatant election interference.”

But Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) applauded Twitter for cracking down on disinformation ahead of November’s election.

“Facebook and Twitter have policies to not spread things that are utterly unreliable,” Coons said.

“They are trying even harder this election,” he continued. “I’m glad that they are managing the content of their own websites.”

Dorsey announced Twitter changed its policy Friday morning. He said in a tweet, “Straight blocking of URLs was wrong.”

Dorsey says Twitter will no longer remove hacked content unless it is shared by hackers. Twitter will also label tweets to give context instead of blocking links.