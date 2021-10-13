Several FDA food recalls this month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There have been several recalls this month on a variety of products including Fullei Fresh Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts, Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food, Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers, Maple Island Inc. three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal and Nature’s Heart one and a half ounce products.

1.) Fullei Fresh is voluntarily recalling Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts

Conventional and organic bean sprouts as well as soy sprouts have been voluntarily recalled.

With knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration, precautions are being made due to possible exposure to listeria monocytogenes in the bean and soy sprouts.

Affected lots are numbered between 251 and 271. The lot numbers are printed on the retail packs and on cardboard boxes in the barcode (The last three digits.)

The sprouts were harvested and shipped to distributors between Sept.14 and Oct. 5, 2021.

There have not been any reported reactions to the products to date.









2.) Tuffy’s Pet Foods; Inc. Issues voluntary recall of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food

Approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a tetrapak cartons are being recalled after being notified from the product manufacturer of potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

The recalled product is limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a tetrapak carton, with UPC Code: 0 73893 96202 1. This is found on the side of the carton. The lot numbers on the product are: 0629101N1 or 0901101N1. The best by dates described on the product are: June 29, 2023 or Sept. 1, 2023. The carton is 12.5 ounces.

The product was distributed within the United States to distributors and retail stores.

There are several different side affects dogs can experience if they consume elevated levels of vitamin D including: vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or injuries.

Tuffy’s is urgently advising consumers to stop feeding their pets with the recalled product. Tuffy’s also recommends people to take their pet to the veterinarian if they experience any of the symptoms previously mentioned.

Tuffy’s is taking the recall and pets safety seriously by removing the specific lots of products from distribution. The manufacturer has recognized the error and corrective actions are being taken to prevent this from happening in the future.

Consumers who have already purchased the dog food can return it to their retailer for a full refund.

For questions relating to this voluntary recall, you can contact Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. at (800) 525-9155 or by email at tufcustservice@klnfamilybrands.com

3.) Simple Mills issues voluntary recall on a select number of lots of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers

A select number of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes were mistakenly packed with bags of Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. The packaging does not list the presence of milk which is a potential allergen.

The Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers box size is 4.25 ounces. The item number (UPS) is 856069005131. Best by dates are as follows: Feb. 12, 2022, Feb. 13, 2022, Feb. 14, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2022.









Some consumers might have a serious or life-threatening reactions to the product that are allergic to milk or lactose intolerant due to the mislabeling.

The crackers could have been sold as an individual box or part of a three or six pack.

Impacted retailers are removing the product from their warehouses, distribution centers and store shelves.

Currently there has been one report from a consumer that experienced mild symptoms.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product or have questions can contact Simple Mills at info@simplemills.com or (312) 410-8414

4.) Nestlé Professional issues an allergy alert for Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce products

Nestlé Professional is recalling four Nature’s Heart one and a half ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may have unannounced peanuts.

Individuals who are allergic to peanuts, may be in danger of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.

Recalled products:

Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Superfood

Trail Mix Pouch UPC: 050000211944 Case UPC: 050000618569 Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Toasted

Coconut Chips Pouch UPC: 050000695454 Case UPC: 050000695454 Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple

Chili Cashew Glazed Mix Pouch UPC: 050000867967 Case UPC: 050000948758 Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Mango

Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix Pouch UPC: 050000891450 Case UPC: 050000692514

There have been two reported mild reactions from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix.

None of the products contain peanuts, but further investigations is taking place as to whether the products may have been cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.

Consumers who have bought these products are advised not to consume them.

Retailers and consumers with questions can contact Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.