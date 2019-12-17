TUCSON, AZ (WLNS) – A vehicle fled from a checkpoint causing U.S. Border Patrol agents to pursue on Monday afternoon.
Shots were fired at agents from the vehicle before it was stopped by other law enforcement partners.
The driver and two individuals found inside the vehicle’s trunk were arrested.
Law enforcement did not use their firearms and no injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation.
Shots fired at Border Patrol in Arizona
