Shots fired at Border Patrol in Arizona

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, AZ (WLNS) – A vehicle fled from a checkpoint causing U.S. Border Patrol agents to pursue on Monday afternoon.

Shots were fired at agents from the vehicle before it was stopped by other law enforcement partners.

The driver and two individuals found inside the vehicle’s trunk were arrested.

Law enforcement did not use their firearms and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story