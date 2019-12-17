Shots fired at Border Patrol in Arizona

NORTH POLE (WLNS) - It's been 60 years since the North American Aerospace Defense Command began the holiday tradition of tracking Santa.

NORAD will continue keeping tabs on Santa’s journey around the globe on December 24th.

NORAD monitors aerospace and maritime activity around the world for the United States and Canada, but every year during the holidays it takes on another important task of tracking Santa as he travels around the world.

It all began in 1955 when a newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly, but the contact number in the advertisement was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number reached U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. The tradition continued when NORAD was formed in 1958. Every year since, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on December 24th to millions of children and families.