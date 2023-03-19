(WTAJ) — Select units of Gerber infant formula are being recalled over concerns of possible bacteria contamination.

The voluntary recall was issued Friday by Perrigo Company for certain Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula produced at a plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

In a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Perrigo said the recall is “out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.”

Cronobacter sakazakii is the same bacteria that caused several infections among infants last year, leading to an FDA investigation of formula maker Abbott Laboratories. Abbott has denied any direct link to the cases, two of which involved children who died. Abbott issued a voluntary recall and shuttered a plant for months, contributing to a nationwide formula shortage.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found in the natural environment and can live in dry foods like starches, herbal teas, powdered milk and baby formula, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infections are rare, but in infants, they may include sepsis, a dangerous blood infection, or meningitis, swelling around the spinal cord or in the linings surrounding the brain. The bacteria can also cause bowel damage and can spread throughout the body.

According to Perrigo, none of the distributed formulas have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii, no “adverse events” have been reported, and no other products made by Perrigo or at the Eau Claire facility are affected.

Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The instant formula was sold at retailers across the U.S. Anyone who purchased the following units after March 5, 2023, should look at the “lot codes” and “use by” dates on the bottom of the package.

Product (oz) Lot Codes Use By Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300357651Z July 4, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300457651Z July 5, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300557651Z July 6, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300557652Z July 6, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300757651Z July 8, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300857651Z July 9, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 301057651Z July 11, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 301057652Z July 11, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 301157651Z July 12, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz 301357652Z July 14, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz 301457652Z July 15, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz 301557651Z July 16, 2024 Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz 301557652Z July 16, 2024 Affected Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powered Instant Formula

If you have any products with matching codes listed above, you should stop using the product and throw it out. Refunds for impacted products can be requested by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690.

Last month, Reckitt voluntarily recalled two batches of ProSobee infant formula due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.