S&P 500 sinks 7%, causing trading halt, on recession fears

FILE – In this Friday, March 13, 2020, file photo, a trader walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during President Donald Trump’s televised speech from the White House, in New York. Stock markets are set for another week of turbulent trading as U.S. index futures fell sharply after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and more companies and governments took action over the weekend to shut down European and American society. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell 7% on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow has lost all its gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The price of crude oil dropped more than 15% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys, which are seen as some of the safest possible investments, fell as investors sold what they could to raise cash.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package that could reach $1 trillion.