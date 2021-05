PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS) – A Florida high school student accused of rigging her school’s homecoming election will now be charged as an adult.

Emily Grover was arrested in March for using her mother’s online credentials — who was the assistant principal.

Officials say, she accessed the student data system and cast hundreds of fraudulent votes for herself in the homecoming queen election.

Grover is due back in court on May 14th for arraignment.