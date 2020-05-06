Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg resting comfortably after infection

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Florida mother says an angel statue stolen from her infant daughter’s gravesite was more than just a statue -- it was a link to her baby girl.

"It gained so much more of a meaning, you know, when you go there and you cry over the statue. I would kiss it goodbye. It just became so much more than just a statue,” said Lauren Carpenter, who lives in Winter Haven.