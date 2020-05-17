Supreme Court ruling on Hawaii case has “potential” impacts to Michigan groundwater

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) - A Summerville family caught a meteor entering Earth's atmosphere on their doorbell video camera early Thursday morning. The video, provided by the Giltner family, was taken around 12:42 a.m.

The meteor was likely part of the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, which is debris from Halley's Comet. It is the sister-shower of the Orionid Meteor Shower, which takes place in October. The showers are a result of the Earth passing through the path of Halley's Comet.