Taylor Swift reveals mother’s brain tumor diagnosis

This combination photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Swift’s mother Andrea Finlay at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas on April 19, 2015. Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor. Swift, who has spoken about her mother’s battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumor.” (AP Photo)

Taylor Swift revealed that while her mom was going through cancer treatment, doctors found a brain tumor.

In the recent article with Variety magazine, the singer spoke about her mother Andrea’s battle, which inspired the song “Soon You’ll Get Better”

“It’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” Swift says.

The 30-year-old singer will be limiting a tour to support her new album, Lover, to spend more time with her family.

Swift also discusses her mother’s health in the upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana which is available on January 31st, according to Billboard.

