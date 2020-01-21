Taylor Swift revealed that while her mom was going through cancer treatment, doctors found a brain tumor.
In the recent article with Variety magazine, the singer spoke about her mother Andrea’s battle, which inspired the song “Soon You’ll Get Better”
“It’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” Swift says.
The 30-year-old singer will be limiting a tour to support her new album, Lover, to spend more time with her family.
Swift also discusses her mother’s health in the upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana which is available on January 31st, according to Billboard.
Taylor Swift reveals mother’s brain tumor diagnosis
