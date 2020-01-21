Taylor Swift reveals mother’s brain tumor diagnosis

Michigan created a roadmap to make energy efficiency and renewable energy more affordable to its residents.

Using the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program, Michigan received funding and technical assistance to enhance energy security, advance state-led energy initiatives, and maximize the benefits of decreasing energy waste.

The goal of the roadmap is to accelerate market competition within the energy efficiency and renewable energy sector.

In 2008, Michigan set a goal for 35% of the state’s electric needs to be met with a combination of energy waste reduction and renewable energy by 2025.

The roadmap has resulted in three new programs and helped the state meet its energy goals.

The three programs are the Michigan Match Assistance Program, Clean Energy Business Development Pilot and the Michigan Cleantech Product Launch Program.

The programs support clean energy businesses, promote waste reduction and innovation in manufacturing processes as well as help small businesses move from clean technology prototypes to market deployment, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Energy.