Apple has recently come under fire for allowing contractors to listen to parts of people’s recorded conversations, but new policies are aimed at changing those policies.
In the video above, WLNS Digital Trends Analyst Melissa Brennan, takes a look at privacy when it comes to smart devices.
Tech Tuesday: Apple responds to privacy concerns
