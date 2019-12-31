If you are looking for a New Year’s Resolution that can improve your mood, sleep, blood pressure and liver function consider the benefits of giving up alcohol.
Cutting out alcohol can be one of the biggest health improvements you can make in the New Year and it does not require a single gym session.
“Alcohol affects every cell in your body at almost any amount you consume. There’s no absolutely safe, healthy level of drinking,” says Robert Bonakdar, MD, pain management specialist at Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine and Scripps Clinic family medicine physician.
Research shows that one in three Americans drink excessively, defined as eight or more drinks a week for women and 15 or more a week for men.
“They call alcohol a depressant for a reason—it has a depressing effect on the way you feel,” says Christopher Suhar, MD, medical director at Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine and Scripps Clinic cardiologist. “One of the benefits of detoxing is it shows you how good you can feel.”
He adds that it may take longer than a month to get the full benefit.
The healthy resolution that doesn’t require a single gym session
If you are looking for a New Year’s Resolution that can improve your mood, sleep, blood pressure and liver function consider the benefits of giving up alcohol.