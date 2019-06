Party City wants to support its most “prosperous businesses” across the U.S. and Canada by closing a few stores to “optimize” the company.

According to our partners at mLIVE, CEO James Harrison said the helium shortage impacted revenues in late 2018 and that continued into 2019.

Party City has more than 870 stores across the U.S. and Canada as well as more than 20 in Michigan.

The national chain has yet to say which stores will be closing.