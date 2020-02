WASHINGTON (CNN):

Senators have voted to find President Trump not guilty on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

The vote was 53-47. GOP Sen. Mitt Romney — who voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge — voted to acquit him on this charge.

Moments ago, Trump was acquitted on the other article of impeachment, abuse of power. The two votes bring the historic and bitter impeachment fight to a close.