Trump to ban non-essential travel to Mexico

President Donald Trump says he’ll temporarily ban non-essential travel across the U.S.-Mexico border because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump says at a White House briefing on Wednesday that he’ll soon invoke a provision of federal law to bar entry to asylum seekers and border crossers. Trump says he only wants to allow travel that is deemed essential, such as movement related to the medical industry, the military or certain industries.

He says some people go back and forth across the U.S.-Mexico border for leisure pursuits, such as going to restaurants, and he wants to end that kind of travel on a temporary basis.