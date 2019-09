Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic primary debate hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Democratic National Committee says the party’s October presidential debate will take place at a small university in Ohio.

The fourth debate, which will be hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, in central Ohio.

The debate will take place Oct. 15 and possibly the next night if additional candidates qualify based on polling numbers.

Otterbein is a private liberal arts college with enrollment of around 2,400.