US leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases

NEW YORK (WLNS) – UPDATE (03/26/2020): The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.



According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.



Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.

BEIJING (WLNS) – UPDATE (4:09 p.m.): The number of new COVID-19, or coronavirus, infections outside China has outpaced those inside the country for the first time, according to the World Health Organization.



One of the biggest challenges the UN health agency faces is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO.



UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus which has now been detected in 37 locations internationally, including cases in the United States.



The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”), according to the CDC.



This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and CDC will provide updated information as it becomes available, in addition to updated guidance.

ORIGINAL POST: As of January 29th, there are 5,974 cases of Wuhan coronavirus with 132 deaths, according to a report by the Associated Press.



The World Health Organization was informed of the outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China on December 31st.



The city is the seventh-largest city in China with 11 million residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the outbreak.



An interactive map of Coronavirus spread from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering:

In Michigan, test results on three possible cases of coronavirus came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).



“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”



Two of the three cases were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Washtenaw County and the other from Macomb County.



The fourth specimen from Washtenaw County was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing on January 27th.



As of January 29th, five confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in four states by the CDC. The four states include Illinois, Washington, California, and Arizona. Additionally, the CDC has 92 pending investigations in the United States.



People who show symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as a cough or difficulty breathing as well as fever and reporting a travel history that includes Wuhan or contact with someone who potentially has coronavirus are being tested.



Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans.